Coco Austin Pushes Her 6-Year-Old in a Stroller & People Have Big Feelings About It

Another day, another mom getting shamed online for the way she parents! This time, Coco Austin is coming under fire for a recent photo she posted to Instagram with her husband, Ice-T, and their 6-year-old daughter Chanel. It’s a family selfie with Chanel riding in a stroller — and people have big feelings about it.

“A stroll through the @atlantisbahamas shops…” the model captioned the photo posted to Instagram yesterday. In it, Austin and Ice-T pose in front of a mirror at the store, while Chanel rides in a stroller. She’s holding a stuffed animal in one hand, with the other hand propping up her head. She’s looking off to the side, with an expression of utter boredom on her face.

“Chanel is so over it unless theres something cool to see,” she added. “Her face transitions instantly.” The next photo illustrates what Austin meant, as Chanel is now standing up next to her mom smiling for the camera. But is she only smiling because she’s out of the stroller? People had thoughts about this…

“I know she may be your last baby but you have to let her grow up,” one person wrote. “If anything a wagon is more her age! I have a 6 year old smaller than her and she hasn’t been in a stroller in years 😂 I would hate for your sweet baby to get bullied or something.”

I get where this person is coming from — but a wagon in a store? It just wouldn’t fit.

Another commented, “Isn’t she like 6 yrs old! Should she be out of a stroller by now?!” Someone else wrote, “She looks like she’s over being in a baby stroller 😩 😂.” “A stroller really? Let that girl grow up,” added someone else.

That’s fair. Chanel is definitely not a baby, but like anything that’s posted on Instagram, we don’t know the full story. Going shopping with kids is fun until they get tired of walking (or decide to run away and hide in the clothes racks). I’ve been that mom pushing a tired, too-big kid in a stroller, and it was fine. They asked for a ride, and let me know when they wanted down. In Austin’s picture, Chanel isn’t buckled or restrained in any way, so it looks like a case of a girl just resting. Either way, why do people care?

A 2015 study of parents with children ages 1-5, published in BMC Public Health, found that parents didn’t primarily use strollers as a restraining device — instead, they described strollers “as convenient methods of transportation that provided the opportunity for outdoor time as well as rest opportunities between activities, thus allowing their children to be more physically active.”

Last August, Austin was shamed for extended breastfeeding with Chanel. “Chanel still likes my boobs,” the model told Us Weekly. “It’s a big bonding moment for a mother and your child.” She added, “Why take that away from her? … If she doesn’t want it, all right, that’s where you stop it. But I’m not just going to say no.”

A month later, Ice-T defended their parenting on The View. “Everybody parents differently,” he said, per People. “Like I say, every house has its own constitution. We’re doing OK, our baby’s OK.”

Can we please take a break from judging other parents?

Celebrities — they’re just like us! Especially when it comes to embarrassing their kids.