Hilary Duff’s Daughter Mae Shows Off The Cutest Smile in New Photos — & She Looks Just Like Her Mom!

Happiness comes in many forms: iced coffee, puppy kisses, getting a few minutes of alone time without the kids. But Hilary Duff’s new pictures with 1-year-old daughter Mae are the definition of happiness — and it’s impossible not to smile when you see them.

This California girl looks just like her mama in these sweet outdoor photos posted to Instagram Monday, and you can feel the pure joy radiating from the toddler. In the first picture, Mae is smiling so big her nose is scrunched, as she proudly shows off her six adorable teeth. She’s laying on the grass, with one foot up in the air and not a care in the world. Her two pigtails are messy from rolling around in the grass and her white dress pops in the sunshine. She is so cute!

Slide through the carousel of photos to see more — if you think your heart can take it. The next photo shows Mae covering her ears while lying in the grass, and others show her sitting up in her mom’s lap, grinning. She has the cutest teeth and dimples in her cheeks!

The last two photos highlight just how much Mae looks like Duff. The mother-daughter duo are in two selfies together, with blue California sky in the background. Both are smiling at the camera, and everything from their hair color to their eyes to their happy smiles looks alike.

“MJ happiness,” Duff captioned the photos. The How I Met Your Father star shares Mae and daughter Banks, 3, with husband Matthew Koma, and she is also mom to Luca, 10, with ex Mike Comrie.

People were quick to comment on Duff’s adorable post. Mandy Moore wrote, “Teeeeth” and Kim Cattrall commented, “Bless her ❤️.”

Others mentioned how much Mae looks like her family. “She looks just like Banks and you, so cute!😍😍” one person said.

There is so much light and love and happiness in these photos, and it’s clear Duff is soaking it all up!

