Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Shared a Jaw-Droppingly Stunning Photo of Breastfeeding Her Daughter

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley took to Instagram to share rare pictures of her 3-month-old daughter Isabella, including several ethereal breastfeeding photos. The model and mother-of-two snapped the gorgeous selfies while staying at Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc, a luxury spot in Antibes, France.

Other photos included stunning vacation views and Jason Statham, Huntington-Whiteley’s partner, holding their daughter in a baby carrier as he walks toward a plane. The couple also share one son, 4-year-old Jack Oscar Statham.

Huntington-Whiteley shared the news of her daughter’s arrival on February 2, alongside the caption: “Isabella James Statham 👼🏼 2.2.22.” Since then, she’s posted a few select photos of her newborn, including a dreamy series of snapshots that showed Isabella resting on a cozy canary yellow blanket. While Huntington-Whiteley is short on public pictures of her children, she’s big on imparting thoughtful, candid insight into her experience with motherhood.

Last November, she opened up to Porter about the adjustment she went through after becoming a new mom.

“For a period after I had my first son, there was a real shift in identity, and a sort of mourning of the loss of your old life, and who you were… I just remember feeling like the rug was pulled out from underneath me,” she explained. “If you’re someone that, like me, attach[ed] a lot of identity to my physicality and the way that I felt and looked, it really took me a long time to come around. But I think once I stepped into the role, embraced it, everything sort of relaxed a little bit. I did start to feel this new sense of life.”

Huntington-Whiteley also offered some wise words on parenting when she sat down with Hailey Bieber for the YouTube series Who’s In My Bathroom? “I literally know zero about being a mom, but I do want kids one day,” Baldwin said. “What’s your biggest piece of advice?”

“[Be] easy on yourself because it’s full-on and it’s a juggle, whether you’re a stay-at-home mum, whether you’re a working mum,” Huntington-Whiteley responded. “You take on a lot. Just [try] to be kind to yourself. In general, follow your instincts. Don’t listen too much about what other people say. Don’t listen too much to the advice.”

