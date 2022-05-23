Kourtney Kardashian’s Son Reign Snapped at Paparazzi & We Can’t Say We Blame Him

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married in Italy over the weekend and it was a media frenzy. One person who was not feeling all the photographers? Kardashian’s 7-year-old son Reign Disick. TMZ reported that the child told paparazzi “no pictures” as he made his way to his mom’s wedding. When that didn’t deter the photo snapping, he said: “Give us a break!” (See the video here.)

Reign had a big day ahead of him. After fending off photographers, he was ring bearer for his mom and carried those rings on a white pillow down the aisle, according to HollywoodLife.

This is not the first time that Reign has freely spoken his mind and put his foot down when necessary. In last week’s episode of The Kardashians, he informed both Kardashian and Barker that he had no interest in watching them kiss. “I am going to die. Ew, guys,” he complained. “Can you guys not kiss in French again?” Barker agreed to those terms, telling Kardashian: “No French kissing, baby.”

Kardashian’s 9-year-old daughter Penelope also expressed her distaste over the PDA. “Mom!” she said. “No kissing!”

It’s been a transitional time for Kardashian’s kids, as they get used to the idea that their mom is marrying someone new. During a recent episode of The Kardashians, the reality star explained that she broke the news to Penelope over the phone, which prompted her daughter to start crying and demanded they hang up.

“Penelope took it hard. I think it is a big change for her,” she explained. “Even though she loves Travis, I think she doesn’t know what that means. Like is that taking me away? I think she just doesn’t know what it means.” Reign’s reaction to the big news? “Not exciting.”

Blending families is a tough business. Hopefully, in the not so distant future, everyone will feel settled and comfortable with the changes. In the meantime, they’ve all got Reign to run the show and have everybody’s back.

