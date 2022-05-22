Sheryl Crow Calls Her Adopted Children Wyatt & Levi ‘The Best Teachers’ In Rare Interview

Despite being in the public eye for decades, Sheryl Crow has worked hard to keep her sons Wyatt and Levi out of the spotlight. However, while promoting her new documentary Sheryl, she couldn’t help but gush about her boys.

In a rare interview with Apple Music, Crow talked about a plethora of subjects, including her amazing children. “I adopted my kids after I had breast cancer and everything shifted and I was … I’m just more convinced than ever, I tell people all the time when it comes to adopting or having your kids or whatever, right now I believe your kids choose you, they choose their path when they come in, and if you are really aware and are present with them they are here to also teach you. And man, they’re my best teachers. They also hold my feet to the fire and they bust me all the time.”

Crow also told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 about her new documentary Sheryl, and whether she’ll let her boys watch it. “My kids are going to grow up understanding what mental illness is. They’re going to grow up understanding what it means to be a woman, not just in the ‘80s and ‘90s but it’s still going on.”

She added, “And also, they’re going up with an older mom and they’re seeing … When they watch the documentary they’ll see a young person who is at the top of their game, and they’re living with the person now who’s still doing it but it’s not the same.”

Back in 2007, Crow announced she adopted a baby boy named Wyatt, 15, and three years later, she adopted Levi, 12.

Click here to see all the celebrities who have adopted children.

