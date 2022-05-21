Jeannie Mai Gets Candid On ‘New Mom Anxiety’ As She Opens Up About Severe Postpartum Stress

Jeannie Mai has been honest about everything during her first-time motherhood journey, from breastfeeding to acts of self-care. But in a recent interview with People, Mai opened up about her postpartum anxiety.

“The new mom anxiety is real and I wasn’t prepared for the hit of it,” she said. “Here I am going through postpartum with worries, with heart palpitations, with an inability to sleep, and I was like, ‘I’m not depressed; I’m actually super stoked and happy, but I’m worried and really anxious and fidgety,’ and I didn’t know what it was.”

She talked about how different postpartum anxiety is from postpartum depression. “It’s a huge difference from depression: I wasn’t sad, I wasn’t sleeping all day, I didn’t feel miserable about my life, I wasn’t having suicidal thoughts. I was just very anxious, very uncomfortable and worried all the time.”

But because she knows what postpartum anxiety is now, she knows how to handle it. “Now that I know what it is, I still get anxiety attacks, but I’m aware that it’s just a phase.”

The fashion expert continued that when the panic hits; she sits down and checks in on herself. “Doing that alone has allowed me to help get control over the anxiety hitting me and I’m able to enjoy Monaco being out and about more often.”

Back in Nov. 2018, Mai started dating the rapper Jeezy, marrying in early 2021. Later that year, she announced on the show The Real that they were expecting their first child together. On Jan. 11, 2022, they welcomed their daughter Monaco Mai-Jenkins into the world.

These gorgeous photos show moms who love their postpartum bodies.