Things Are Getting Messy in the Custody Battle Between Christina Hall & Ant Anstead

Settling a custody battle can be complicated, emotional, and exhausting. And for exes Christina Hall and Ant Anstead, who share son Hudson, 2, it keeps getting messier. Anstead filed for full custody of Hudson in April, breaking from the couple’s previous agreement of joint legal and physical custody made in June 2021 when their divorce was finalized. Today, a source told Us Weekly how Hall wanted to keep the custody battle private, and another source insisted that she was not “blindsided” by Anstead filing for full custody.

“Christina really tried to work it out with Ant privately,” the source said. “She was trying to keep things private and make sure they were sticking to the agreement that they agreed upon. She was being flexible with him but things got worse.”

“Her attorney sent Ant an email letting him know that they needed to stick to the custody agreement and also let him know that Christina has representation if their issues got worse,” continued the insider.

A source close to Anstead also talked to Us Weekly today, saying, “Out of the blue, Christina tried to change the established schedule to suddenly wanting Hudson half the time.” They added, “this was conveniently timed with her new show filming in Tennessee. Christina spent the days leading up to the filing attempting to bind Ant to an NDA rather than agree to what’s best for Hudson. She was not blindsided.”

Anstead “always acts in what is best for Hudson, not in what looks best for the cameras,” according to the insider. “For almost two years, Ant has been the dominant parent.”

When the Wheelers Dealers star filed for full custody, he cited that Hall has only spent about “9 full days each month” with Hudson over the last 20 months, per TMZ.

The Christina on the Coast star responded last month, saying, “What Ant is doing deeply saddens me. If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested,” per People. She added, “I have had my share of ups and downs but I am a good mom. I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them.”

Hall is currently married to real estate Joshua Hall, and shares daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, who has reportedly grown close with Anstead. Recently, Hall posted a photo with El Moussa, writing “Co-parenting 101. Kids come first.” Hopefully, Hall and Anstead will be able to put their kid first in this ongoing legal battle, too.

