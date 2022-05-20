Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia James Sings Her Heart Out & Admits She’s ‘A Lil Pitchy’ in New Video

Gabrielle Union’s 3-year-old daughter Kaavia James may not be trying out for The Voice anytime soon, but that’s OK. Shady Baby, whom Union shares with husband Dwayne Wade, doesn’t need a TV show or professional microphone to sing — she just needs passion and her thousands of devoted fans to admire her. Which, according to her latest Instagram video, she definitely has!

The little girl posted a video to her official Instagram (@kaaviajames) today, featuring her belting out “It’s a Small World” for the camera. It’s the best!

In the video, it seems Kaavia doesn’t quite know the words to the song, as she simply repeats “It’s a small world, it’s a small world” a few times, while dancing around. She’s wearing a precious white shirt with a ruffled collar neck and matching white shorts and tennis shoes.

Kaavia — and her parents, who technically run her account — are hilarious. So naturally, this video has a caption that’s really doing the most.

“A lil pitchy,” it says. “Hitting notes is not my ministry. Cheers to the weekend good people!”

Our faces are basically the laughing-crying emojis right now. Her adoring fans commented on the video as well. “I’m here for it! Sing Kaavia! 🎤 😍😍😍😍😍,” wrote one person. Another added, “It’s the caption for me. 🤣”

“It’s a small world and it’s yours to conquer baby girl. ❤️❤️” another fan commented.

Luckily, Kaavia isn’t letting a little thing like not being able to sing hold her back! In fact, this isn’t her first singing or her first Disney song to master. On May 3, Kaavia posted a video singing to her favorite Encanto song on the swing set, and it was absolutely adorable too. This girl is a future Disney star in the making (just maybe not in a musical role).

