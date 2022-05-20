Blake Lively Opens Up About Feeling ‘More Confident’ After Becoming a Mom

Blake Lively, queen of the Met Gala, star of the Gossip Girl, and director of Seconds, recently shared the role that has made her feel the most confident: being a mom! The actress is mom to daughters James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2, with husband Ryan Reynolds. Instead of letting the normal body changes of pregnancy and postpartum life get her down, she’s actually embraced them and felt “more confident.”

In a May 17 interview with Forbes, the Betty Buzz founder said, “I think having children for me made me feel so much more in my skin. I never felt more myself or at ease in my own body or more confident.”

She certainly appeared confident at the 2022 Met Gala, where she dazzled the red carpet in a Versace dress inspired by the Statue of Liberty and Grand Central Station. But Lively isn’t immune from moments of self-doubt — she is still human, after all.

“Not to say that there aren’t a bevy of insecurities coming at me a million times a day, but I just feel incredibly settled,” she added.

In the past, the Age of Adeline actress has opened up about how important it is to have an identity outside of being a mother.

“I want to be as present of a mother as humanly possible and I want them to feel my presence, but I also think the best way to be the best mother is to show them that you can have a life and have a passion and have an identity outside of just being a mother,” she told People in Nov. 2021.

One of those identities? Being an entrepreneur. “I just think that growing up, having kids, all of those things made me feel like I only want to do things where I can have really meaningful collaborations and have authorship,” she told Forbes.

Her idea for Betty Buzz, a sparkling non-alcoholic premium mixer line, came from helping mix drinks for people. “My husband has a gin company. I was the at-home mixologist,” she said in the interview. “I’m always making drinks for people. I don’t drink. I will sample a drink if I’m making somebody a beverage with alcohol — I’ll taste it to make sure that it tastes good, but the mixers that were available to me were things that I would not drink unless they were doused with alcohol. So, the idea came from our partnership. I mean, everything we do, we do together, for better or worse.”

Reynolds has also talked about sharing parenting duties with Lively, saying how “that division of labor is very important” in an episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman that premiered today on Netflix.

Although Serena van der Woodsen will always hold a place in our hearts, we absolutely adore this new, confident, take-charge Lively!

