Bindi Irwin Calls Daughter Grace ‘Centre of Our Universe’ in Sweet Family Photos

There’s something about babies that brings families together. Maybe it’s their tiny, squishy noses. Or their wonder at the world around them. Or maybe it’s their unfiltered joy that is just so contagious! Bindi Irwin gets it — she posted the sweetest family photos featuring 1-year-old daughter Grace on Instagram yesterday, and who knew you could capture that much love on camera?

“Beautiful Grace Warrior,” Irwin captioned the photos. “You are the centre of our universe.”

The Australia Zoo conservationist posted two beach selfies Thursday. The first features her and her husband Chandler Powell smiling at the camera in grey shirts. Grace is in the middle, a pop of color in her light pink sweater, looking in the sky with a look of pure contentment on her face. She looks just like her mama, down to the same hair color, identical bright eyes, and exact smile. This needs framed, for sure.

The next photo expands the Irwins’ universe a little bit, with baby Grace still in the center, of course. This picture also includes Irwin’s little brother, Robert Irwin, and her mom, Terri Irwin. The four adults are all smiling at the camera, while the little girl seems lost in thought with a pursed mouth and eyes gazing down.

The Crikey! It’s the Irwins stars are shown in a closer-up angle than their last family photo, taken by Robert. Posted on May 2, the photo shows the Irwins relaxing on a grassy hill, and it’s captioned “Immeasurable love.”

Powell commented on yesterday’s photos: “My world. She’s growing up so fast❤️.”

We agree! Wasn’t it just yesterday Grace was all swaddled up for her one-week-old photos? She just keeps getting cuter!

