Ashley Graham Accurately Describes Her Postpartum Body as ‘Sexy, Confident & Unstoppable’ in New Ad Campaign for Knix

Ashley Graham at arrivals for Variety's
Ashley Graham at arrivals for Variety's Power of Women: New York presented by Lifetime, Cipriani 42nd Street, New York, NY April 5, 2019. RCF/Everett Collection.
Ashley Graham Praises Her Postpartum Body
Ashley Graham is here to inspire some serious postpartum body love yet again, and as always, we’re here for it. The model — who shares 2-year-old son Issac with husband Justin Ervin — just welcomed twin sons Malachi and Roman four months ago. In her May 18 Instagram post to debut her new lingerie line with Knix, Graham is proudly giving her new body all the praise it deserves.

“Me myself and my postpartum body feeling sexy confident and unstoppable in my most personal lingerie collection EVER. @Knix x Ashley Graham available TOMORROW,” Graham wrote in her Instagram caption. The post is a series of carousel photos that feature the bombshell in various pieces from her collaboration with Knix, and capture her stunning curves and post-baby body in all of its beauty.

The Knix x Ashley Graham lingerie line dropped May 19, and it truly emulates the type of body positivity Graham is known for. “Reveal yourself in our all new collection designed to make you feel sexy in your own skin,” Graham wrote in her May 19 Instagram post to announce its arrival. “Inspired by the notion that every body is a work of art, this co-designed special collection by @ashleygraham is made up of Mesh and Micro Modal intimates that range in sizes XS-XXXXL++.”

Ashley Graham looks amazing in every photo she posts — but it’s great to see her celebrate her postpartum body while giving other women a chance to do the same. We can’t wait to see more snaps of the confident mom feeling unstoppable in her own skin!

