Olivia Munn Shared a Rare Video of Son Malcolm & He’s Making Some Adorable Noises

Brace yourselves for possibly the cutest Instagram content of the day. Olivia Munn shared a video of her 5-month-old son Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney making some very adorable noises as he stares out the window, alongside the caption: “You talking to the trees Malcolm?”

Turns out, Malcolm is a big fan of nature. Munn shared a whole series of snapshots of her son peering outside with wonder. “Omg!! My little 5-month-old baby loves trees so much he’s standing up just to look at them,” she wrote.

Munn welcomed Malcom into the world with her boyfriend John Mulaney last year, and has been posting relatable, charming parenting content ever since. On Mother’s Day, the new mom shared a photo of herself eating fried chicken and some very delicious looking biscuits. “Thank you to @johnmulaney for knowing that all I wanted for Mother’s Day was a bucket of chicken, a box of biscuits and for him to take over all nap duties today,” she wrote.

The actress also offered moms everywhere a happy mother’s day — “especially to the moms who are struggling with post partum depression/anxiety, still wearing their maternity clothes because you’ve realized that the snap back is bullsh*t and so unreal, and feel insecure as they scroll through Insta today realizing they don’t have the energy, creativity or brain power to post a beautiful pic of motherhood.”

Munn has actively shut down the whole “snapback body” trend, posting a photo showing what her version of snapback looks like. “Wearing my boyfriend’s shirt AND pants. Hair a mess. Shopping for cheese,” she captioned the picture. “No lie, I thought I was holding it together pretty good until I saw this photo. 😝 I thought the wedge sneakers made me look a little more pulled together but I was wrong.”

We really hope Munn keeps the mom content coming, including videos of Malcolm chatting with more trees. The world of Instagram needs it.

These famous moms love wearing matching outfits with their kiddos.