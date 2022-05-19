Nick Cannon is refreshingly honest about his experience with dad guilt — which he admits stems from the fact that he’s the father of such a large family. In a recent interview with E! News’ Daily Pop to promote his new mixtape, the artist elaborated a little bit more about his insecurities as the parent of multiple children — and revealed that he made a vasectomy consultation.

Cannon shares 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with Mariah Carey, 4-year-old Golden and 16-month-old Powerful Queen with model Brittany Bell, 10-month-old twins Zion and Zillion with DJ Abby De La Rosa, and his late son Zen with model Alyssa Scott, who tragically passed away due to a brain tumor. His eighth child, who he shares with girlfriend and model Bre Tiesi, is due later this year.

On the May 17 episode of Daily Pop, Cannon got candid about whether or not he imagined being a father to so many kids — and shared the incredible impact they have had on his life. “I don’t know if I would’ve designed it this way, but it’s one of those things when you’re blessed with the gifts of children,” Cannon said. “And as we all know, I’ve been through so much. I find solace, I find peace in my children and I find purpose.”

As if his hot and heavy Raw & B: The Explicit Tape mixtape cover with ex-girlfriend Jessica White wasn’t enough, Cannon decided to spill some tea directly related to fatherhood — and whether he’s ever planning to have more kids. “I already went and got my vasectomy consultation,” Cannon said. “I ain’t looking to populate the Earth completely, but I’m definitely looking forward to taking care and loving all the children that I currently have.”

In addition to dropping that vasectomy bombshell, Cannon expressed the guilt he has for his children. “I do have the guilt of not having enough time to spend with all of my children, as we all do, because we’re working and constantly going,” he said. “Especially right now when they’re younger.”

These celeb parents have gotten very real about their kids growing up.