Gisele Bündchen Reveals Who ‘Takes The Reins’ When it Comes to Making Family Decisions

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen most recently made headlines for Brady’s retirement from the NFL, and his swift return less than two months later. While fans were quick to blame Bündchen for his initial retirement, the power couple dismissed any rumors by reinforcing it as a family decision. In the June 2022 issue of British Vogue, Bündchen discusses the couple’s much talked about parenting dynamic — and reveals who’s really the most in charge when it comes to making family decisions.

In the interview, Bündchen is super honest about the reality of romantic relationships — and how difficult it can be to remain on the same page when you share children with your partner. “I don’t think relationships just happen; it’s never the fairy tale people want to believe it is,” she told British Vogue. “It takes work to be really in sync with someone, especially after you have kids.” The model and NFL quarterback share Benjamin Rein, 12 and Vivian Lake, 9 — and Brady is also father to John “Jack” Edward, 14, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Although Bündchen announced her modeling comeback in April, she explained that her focus is still primarily the children, while Brady’s is more work-oriented. “His focus is on his career, mine is mostly on the kids,” Bündchen said. “And I’m very grateful that he lets me take the reins when it comes to our family. He trusts my decisions.” Since she is mostly with the children, it makes sense that the model-turned-mama is the primary decision-maker — and it’s really heartwarming to know that her husband supports her.

Still, Bündchen makes it a point to note that not all of her parenting choices are ones that Brady agrees with. She refers to her home birth with their son Benjamin as an example of an instance where she made a choice, and Brady had to ultimately get on board. “I made it clear that this is my body and I’m going to decide how I give birth,” she said.

Childbirth is nothing like in the movies, as these beautiful photos show.