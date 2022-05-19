Drake hasn’t always been so open about sharing his son with the world — but we’re so glad he’s been giving us a front-row seat to some pretty adorable bonding moments he’s been having with Adonis lately. The rapper, who shares his 4-year-old only child with artist Sophie Brussaux, just posted the cutest video on Instagram of his son’s (honestly impressive) basketball skills as he proudly cheered him on court-side.

In the May 18 Instagram post, Adonis is dribbling a basketball on a court all to himself. The cuteness instantly starts with his miniature Lebron James Lakers jersey, which the pre-schooler paired with matching black basketball kicks. In a series of drills, Adonis’ coach throws him the basketball, to which he tries to catch and dribble up to the hoop.

While Adonis didn’t successfully catch the ball on the first try, he brushes it off with the maturity of a pro basketball player. “Reset, reset, reset,” Drake encourages him. “Good stuff!” It didn’t take long for the daddy-son duo to get completely in the zone, as Adonis catches the ball and dribbles his way up to the basket. “Let’s go….one, two, and we out to the crib!” Drake cheers. “To the crib! Yeah, that’s the man…that’s that man right there!”

Drake’s hilariously accurate commentary about Adonis’ gestures throughout the video — and his jersey — make it pretty clear who the little player looks up to most in the NBA. “Where is he getting the mannerisms from @kingjames 😂,” Drake wrote in the caption.

Drake might be a celebrity dad, but he’s clearly just like every other proud dad who loves watching their son play a sport they love.

