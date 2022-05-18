Cameron Diaz Has a Brilliant ‘Mom Checklist’ to Help Her Toddler Communicate

Cameron Diaz offered a rare snapshot into her life as a mom. The former actress, author and wine business owner opened up during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show about parenting her 2-year-old daughter Raddix Madden.

A lot of it, she explained, boils down to a checklist. “Did she eat? Is she tired? What time is it? When was the last time she ate? When did she nap? You just kind of start there, and you go, ‘What just happened? Is there something she’s trying to communicate to me?'” Diaz shared.

Diaz added that, as a parent, she feels like it’s her responsibility to help her toddler learn how to communicate. “My job is to just help her find the words to her emotions, her experience, what she’s going through and be able to help her identify that and move through it,” she said.

That communication goes both ways. Diaz added that she tries to share what’s going on in her mind — which is especially helpful when she gets mad. “If you do blow up, just to repair that and say, ‘Oh my God, mommy lost her sh*t’ and, ‘I didn’t mean to say that to you. If I hurt your feelings or if I upset you, I just want you to know that mommy’s human too.'”

Diaz and her husband Benji Madden welcomed their daughter in 2019. They made it clear from the start that they would be tight-lipped when it came to their lives as parents. “While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy,” the two said in a statement. “So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD.”

Diaz has spoken on the joys of motherhood and gotten candid about having her daughter later in life (she was 47 when she gave birth).

“A lot of people do it the other way around … they get married [and] have a family in their youth,” she told Naomi Campbell during an episode of the model’s No Filter YouTube series. “I’m kind of doing it in the second half of my life…the only pressure for me now is I have to live to be, like, 107, you know? No pressure! “ She added that this time in her life is “the sweet spot” and the “happiest” she has felt so far — which truly is the best news of all.

We’ve got some great suggestions for clothes your teens will actually wear.