This Meghan Markle-Loved Maternity Brand’s Flash Sale Starts Today — & the Deals Are Too Good to Miss

Finding maternity wear that you’ll want to wear beyond pregnancy is no easy feat, especially when maternity fashion rarely leaves much to be desired. We have some seriously good news for mamas-to-be and new moms alike, however, because one of Meghan Markle’s go-to maternity brands is having a flash sale right now — and she’s not the only celebrity fan of this luxe woman-owned maternity fashion collection.

Now through May 23, you can shop the Hatch flash sale and receive 25 percent off using code HELLOSUN25 at checkout. The code even works on already reduced items, which means you can score up to 50 percent off on fashion to carry you through your pregnancy and beyond.

Shapeless, unstylish frocks are nowhere to be found here, as evidenced by the ultra-chic Eliza dress ($228, on sale for $171), which is guaranteed to be the LBD you’ll live in during every trimester.

Other celeb-approved looks on sale include the stretchy black Ricky Slip dress ($248, on sale for $186), which Jennifer Lawrence wore at this year’s Women’s March in New York City.

Freida Pinto loved the brand’s looks during her pregnancy, including the stunning Carolina dress ($198, on sale for $148.50), which makes for the perfect summer frock.

There’s also the Nicky Hilton-approved Classic Buttondown ($178, on sale for $133.50) for those important meetings and conferences you’ve got ahead. If the occasion calls for something a bit more casual, of course, there’s the Short Overall ($198, on sale for $148.50), aka the cutest maternity overall shorts you can find.

No matter what your pregnancy style (and comfort!) calls for, there’s surely something for you as part of the Hatch flash sale. Shop the collection through May 23rd and use code HELLOSUN25 at checkout for all those sweet savings, and just wait patiently for all the compliments to roll in when you step out in your new gear.