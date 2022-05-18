Cardi B Just Made a Hilarious Video Tutorial on How to Change Diapers with Long Nails

Cardi B to the rescue. The mom-of-two responded to fellow rapper Kash Doll, who tweeted that she was struggling to maneuver diaper changes with long nails. “Aye Bardi how the hell u change wav diaper with the nails? Lol i got on press ons struggling @iamcardib,” she asked.

Cardi B not only answered her quandary — she made an entire tutorial. “Okay girl sooo I just made a whole video 🤣😂😂,” the artist responded. “Trust me you will get the hang of it! However I do feel like boys are harder to clean, they got more crevices.”

Okay girl sooo I just made a whole video 🤣😂😂Trust me you will get the hang of it! However I do feel like boys are harder to clean,they got more crevices. https://t.co/b2CeTstz1L pic.twitter.com/80PEcWlMIJ — Cardi B (@iamcardib) May 17, 2022

Cardi demonstrated her changing skills on a teddy bear, all while flashing some stunning long red nails. “Take it off,” she said while pulling a diaper off of the stuffed animal. “You got to make sure that — if he didn’t do too much poop, I just put it all the way down.”

The rapper went into the nitty gritty, explaining: “You always want to make sure you clean the butt cheeks — make sure it’s clean.” To add hilarity to an already ridiculously hilarious video, Cardi’s 3-year-old daughter Kulture appears and inquires why her mom is cleaning the teddy bear’s behind.

“It’s a long story,” Cardi responded. She finished up the video by showing how she carefully puts the pants back on her baby. Kash Doll expressed her appreciation for the thorough run-down and promised to keep the rapper updated. “Ok I’ll be bck in a week and let u kno how it’s going!!!” she tweeted. “Lol Thnks girllllaaaaa 😘”

This is not to say that Cardi hasn’t had to make some adjustments to her fabulous nails since becoming a mom. In 2018, she revealed on Twitter that she had made slight alterations to the shape for practical purposes.

“Ok so if you noticed I changed my nail shape from pointy to square so I won’t hurt my baby,” she explained. “I’m thinking about only changing my pinky nail shape back to pointy so I can take my babies [sic] little boogers out.”

