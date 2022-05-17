Drew Barrymore Teaches Her Kids Gratitude With This ‘Game-Changer’ Parenting Tip

Want to teach your kids all about gratitude? Drew Barrymore has the perfect parenting hack. “I’m keeping a gratitude journal, and I see it influence me and my kids,” the actress told Page Six at the 2022 Webby Awards. “To clock good things that happen every day…it’s made us more aware of people and recognize and acknowledge all the good and then write about it at night. It’s really been a game-changer.”

Barrymore added that she’s been enjoying using different, fun tools when it comes to being a mom. With discipline, she said, “you can’t try something new every time” but with happiness, “sometimes it’s OK to try new things.”

Barrymore shares two children with her ex-husband Will Kopelman, 9-year-old Olive and 8-year-old Frankie. The actress and talk show host is, unsurprisingly, bursting with helpful, positive parenting tips focused on happiness, well-being, and one really great mantra. She opened up to TODAY in an interview last year about her style as a mom, and she explained that she pulls from her childhood and paves her own path.

“I’m inspired to do things differently, and yes, my kids live such a different life than the way I grew up,” Barrymore said. “At the same time, I’m still quite bohemian and like a lot of goofiness and adventure and I’m not fighting that.”

She added that she’s always on the prowl for new activities and stimulation, which includes family bike rides and arts and crafts projects. When it comes to parenting, Barrymore has a single, powerful mantra — “Do it for her.”

“That is it. You show that you love them endlessly. You devote yourself,” she wrote in her memoir, Wildflower. “The way you live and the things you achieve and the way you behave will be more evident than trying to convince them of anything.”

We’re officially ready to get on the Drew Barrymore mom-ing train, journals, crafting, inspiring words and all.

These celebrity moms revealed their pregnancies in some awesome ways.