Britney Spears’ Fiancé Sam Asghari Shared An Update Following Their Pregnancy Loss

Pregnancy loss is incredibly difficult, and people cope with it in different ways. But for Britney Spears and Sam Asghari, they are going to focus on the future — and keep trying for another baby.

Asghari posted on his Instagram Stories May 16, giving a touching update about the couple’s plans following their pregnancy loss.

“We have felt your support,” he wrote. “We are taking things positively and moving forward with our future. It’s hard but we are not alone.”

He explained that the two are taking time to process but are planning to try again for a baby. “Thank you for respecting our privacy,” he added. “We will be expanding our family soon ❤️.”

Spears announced her miscarriage on May 14, with an Instagram letter written by her and her fiancé. “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy,” she wrote. “This is a devastating time for any parent.”

She added that they didn’t want to wait to publicly share the news because they were so excited about the pregnancy.

“Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along,” she said, “However we were overly excited to share the good news. Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment.”

Britney also posted an update yesterday, in the form of a Sex in the City meme that said, “I am not in the mood to be with a bunch of people.” She captioned the post, “Unfortunately my mood these days … I honestly hope it doesn’t turn into years 🙄 !!!!”

Today, she posted a dancing video, reflecting on how much music helps her cope. Spears captioned it: “I’m definitely going through something in my life at the moment … and music 🎶 helps me so much just to gain insight and perspective …”

She then explained that she filmed this video two months ago. “But when I look back, each song I danced 💃🏼 to gave me a different feel … a different mood … a different story to tell … and I’m thankful for that escape …”

Spears, who was dancing to “Halo” by Beyonce in the video, added, “This song is pretty spiritual and I really enjoy dancing to it 🌹 !!! Psss I know I’m dramatic and feeling myself 😳😳😳🙄🙄🙄 but is it believable 😳😳😳 ???”

We wish the lovely couple the best of luck as they go through the grieving process and focus on growing their family!

