Bindi Irwin Posts the Sweetest Throwback Picture with Steve Irwin: ‘My Guiding Light’

Steve Irwin may be gone, but he will never be forgotten. His daughter, Bindi Irwin, is carrying on his memory with her work at the Australia Zoo and her show, Crikey! It’s The Irwins. She recently posted the sweetest throwback picture of the two of them, and the love between father and daughter is so pure!

Yesterday, Bindi posted a picture to Instagram of her hugging The Crocodile Hunter, who died on September 4, 2006, after being pierced by a stingray while filming a documentary. In the picture, Bindi’s eyes are closed as she clutches her dad’s chest, and Steve is gazing at the camera smiling. So much love is captured in this picture.

“My guiding light through life, 💛” Bindi wrote.

Fans commented their appreciation for her dad. “Beautiful photo!❤️❤️❤️ He is so missed in this world😢,” one person wrote. Another said, “His kindness has guided a lot of us through the years—and in turn, your light now shines so very brightly!” Someone else added, “He is that for many of us. We love and miss him with you 🖤🖤🖤.”

Bindi has opened up about how she keeps his memory alive with 13-month-old daughter Grace Warrior, whom she shares with husband Chandler Powell.

“Out of everyone in the world, he would’ve loved her the most. He would’ve loved her so much,” Bindi said of her late father and her daughter in April 2021. “I think in a way, he is still with us. His heart and soul lives on in all of us and so he’s never really gone.”

Bindi posted a photo of her dad on Nov. 15, 2021, Steve Irwin Day. She wrote, “Your legacy will live on forever. I love you even longer.”

In a People cover story in May 2022, Bindi said she watches documentaries of Steve with Grace. “It’s so fun to watch her study him,” Bindi said. “I didn’t realize how much Dad’s passion for life and his animated facial expressions — I mean, they captivate her.”

It’s so amazing how Bindi keeps her dad’s memory alive in her life, with her daughter, and with fans everywhere.

