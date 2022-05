The most popular baby names by state have been dropped — and we’re seeing one major overlap. Per the Social Security Administration, Olivia is the overwhelming top choice for girls, spanning everywhere from Montana to Utah to South Carolina. In fact, it was the number one most popular girl name in 35 states last year.

Charlotte also received significant traction, with multiple states honing in on the name last year, including Virginia, Michigan, and Iowa. Honorable mentions go out to Amelia and Ava as popular choices as well.

When it came to boy names, Liam was the clear winner, nabbing first choice in states that included (deep breath here) Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Nevada, Florida, and New Jersey. Runner-ups were Oliver and William.

Olivia has been in the top 100 of baby names since the 1990s, seeing a surge in popularity after ABC’s Scandal premiered in 2012, which featured a main character named Olivia Pope. It’s not unusual for parents to pull inspiration from pop culture when it comes to their babies — and it’s not just in the U.S.

“Popular culture continues to provide inspiration for baby names, whether it’s characters in our favorite show or trending celebrities,” Sian Bradford from England’s Office for National Statistics told The Guardian last year. “Maeve and Otis, characters from the popular program Sex Education, have seen a surge in popularity in 2020.”

Check out the full list of popular baby names by state below.

Top Five Female Names for Births in 2021

State Rank 1 Rank 2 Rank 3 Rank 4 Rank 5 Alabama Olivia Ava Amelia Charlotte Emma Alaska Amelia Hazel Olivia Ava Charlotte Arizona Olivia Emma Sophia Camila Isabella Arkansas Olivia Emma Amelia Ava Charlotte California Olivia Emma Camila Mia Sophia Colorado Olivia Emma Charlotte Evelyn Amelia Connecticut Olivia Charlotte Emma Amelia Sophia Delaware Charlotte Olivia Amelia Emma Sophia Dist. of Columbia Charlotte Ava Maya Sophia Emma Florida Olivia Emma Isabella Mia Sophia Georgia Olivia Ava Amelia Emma Charlotte Hawaii Olivia Amelia Luna Ava Isla Idaho Olivia Amelia Emma Evelyn Harper Illinois Olivia Emma Sophia Charlotte Amelia Indiana Charlotte Amelia Emma Olivia Ava Iowa Charlotte Olivia Amelia Ava Emma Kansas Olivia Charlotte Amelia Emma Evelyn Kentucky Emma Olivia Amelia Ava Charlotte Louisiana Olivia Ava Amelia Charlotte Emma Maine Charlotte Olivia Amelia Emma Harper Maryland Olivia Charlotte Ava Emma Sophia Massachusetts Olivia Charlotte Emma Sophia Amelia Michigan Charlotte Olivia Amelia Ava Evelyn Minnesota Charlotte Olivia Evelyn Emma Nora Mississippi Ava Olivia Amelia Paisley Emma Missouri Olivia Charlotte Amelia Ava Emma Montana Olivia Evelyn Ava Charlotte Harper Nebraska Olivia Charlotte Evelyn Amelia Eleanor Nevada Olivia Isabella Emma Mia Camila New Hampshire Olivia Charlotte Evelyn Emma Amelia New Jersey Olivia Emma Mia Ava Sophia New Mexico Mia Sophia Emma Isabella Amelia New York Olivia Emma Sophia Mia Amelia North Carolina Olivia Ava Emma Charlotte Amelia North Dakota Olivia Harper Emma Evelyn Amelia Ohio Olivia Charlotte Emma Amelia Ava Oklahoma Olivia Amelia Harper Charlotte Ava Oregon Evelyn Olivia Charlotte Amelia Sophia Pennsylvania Olivia Charlotte Emma Ava Sophia Rhode Island Olivia Sophia Amelia Charlotte Emma South Carolina Olivia Ava Charlotte Emma Amelia South Dakota Evelyn Emma Charlotte Amelia Ava Tennessee Olivia Charlotte Ava Emma Amelia Texas Olivia Emma Camila Isabella Mia Utah Olivia Charlotte Emma Evelyn Hazel Vermont Charlotte Emma Nora Isla Olivia Virginia Charlotte Olivia Emma Ava Sophia Washington Olivia Amelia Emma Charlotte Sophia West Virginia Amelia Harper Paisley Willow Emma Wisconsin Charlotte Olivia Emma Evelyn Amelia Wyoming Olivia Amelia Charlotte Emma Evelyn

Top Five Male Names for Births in 2021

State Rank 1 Rank 2 Rank 3 Rank 4 Rank 5 Alabama William John James Noah Elijah Alaska Noah Oliver Liam William Wyatt Arizona Liam Noah Mateo Oliver Sebastian Arkansas Liam Oliver Elijah Noah Asher California Noah Liam Mateo Sebastian Julian Colorado Liam Oliver Noah Henry Theodore Connecticut Noah Liam James Lucas Benjamin Delaware Liam Noah Michael Lucas James Dist. of Columbia Henry William James Noah Liam Florida Liam Noah Lucas Elijah Oliver Georgia Noah Liam William Elijah James Hawaii Noah Kai Liam Ezekiel Oliver Idaho Oliver Liam Henry William Jack Illinois Noah Liam Oliver Henry Benjamin Indiana Liam Oliver Noah Elijah Henry Iowa Oliver Liam Henry Noah Asher Kansas Liam Oliver Noah Theodore James Kentucky Liam James Elijah William Noah Louisiana Liam Noah Elijah James William Maine Oliver William Owen Henry Jack Maryland Liam Noah James Lucas Oliver Massachusetts Noah Liam Henry Jack Benjamin Michigan Noah Oliver Liam Henry Elijah Minnesota Oliver Henry Theodore Liam Owen Mississippi William John James Elijah Noah Missouri Oliver Henry Liam William Elijah Montana Oliver Liam James Asher Jackson Nebraska Henry Oliver Liam Theodore William Nevada Liam Noah Mateo Oliver Sebastian New Hampshire Oliver Henry Liam Jackson Benjamin New Jersey Liam Noah Lucas Joseph Michael New Mexico Noah Liam Elijah Ezekiel Mateo New York Liam Noah Lucas Joseph Jacob North Carolina Liam Noah William James Oliver North Dakota Oliver Liam Theodore Asher Brooks Ohio Oliver Liam Noah Henry Lincoln Oklahoma Liam Oliver Noah Elijah William Oregon Oliver Liam Henry Benjamin Lucas Pennsylvania Noah Liam Benjamin Oliver Owen Rhode Island Liam Noah Julian Henry Oliver South Carolina William James Liam Noah Elijah South Dakota Henry Oliver Theodore Hudson Asher Tennessee William Liam James Noah Elijah Texas Liam Noah Elijah Mateo Sebastian Utah Oliver Liam Jack William Henry Vermont Henry Oliver Theodore Noah Owen Virginia Liam Noah James William Oliver Washington Liam Noah Oliver Henry Theodore West Virginia Liam Waylon Elijah Noah Grayson Wisconsin Oliver Henry Theodore Liam Levi Wyoming Oliver Liam Henry Lincoln Owen

