Hilary Duff’s Daughter Mae Reaches New Milestone & We Can’t Stop Laughing

Babies are just like your old college roommates. Chances are, they’ll both keep you up all night, they’ll both go on long, drunken ramblings (milk drunk counts!), and you’ll have to clean up vomit. At least you’re a seasoned pro now! Hilary Duff nailed this comparison on a new Instagram video capturing her 1-year-old daughter Mae’s latest milestone.

The How I Met Your Father actress posted a video of Mae yesterday, showing that she’s officially reached toddler status: she can walk! The adorable video shows a diaper-clad Mae, who is sporting two ponytails and a serious expression, walking across the kitchen. She is stumbling and swaying — looking like she could fall at any second!

Duff, who shares Mae and Banks, 3, with husband Matthew Coma — as well as Luca, 10, with ex Mike Comrie — perfectly captured the moment on camera. Then, she captioned the cute post, “Leaving Les Deux 2006,” and we are dying laughing.

In case you can’t remember that far back (same), here’s a quick refresher: Les Deux was the hottest club that opened in summer 2006, per E News. Hollywood A listers like Lindsay Lohan, Paris Hilton, Orlando Bloom, Lauren Conrad (and the whole cast of The Hills), and, yes, Hilary Duff, used to hang out there, drunkenly stumbling home after last call.

Now, sweet Mae’s stumbling make her exactly like Duff’s mini-me — and she doesn’t even know it! What makes the video even funnier is that she stops at Duff’s bar cart, looks at it, and falls on her bottom. It’s so cute!

Celebrities also loved the comparison to Les Deux, with many commenting on Duff’s video. Demi Lovato wrote, “Captions wins the internet today 😂.” Jessica Szohr and Francia Raísa both left laughing face emojis, and Pete Wentz commented, “Truly.” Teresa Palmer wrote, “HAHAHA OMG I was JUST reminiscing yesterday about Les Deux circa 06/07 😂 Also yayayayay go bubba!” Molly Bernard added, “I’m going to be this for Halloween.”

Don’t let the mom-paparazzi get you down, Mae. Keep living your best life, girl!

