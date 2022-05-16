John Legend Opened Up About Chrissy Teigen’s Decision to Share Intimate Photos After Baby Loss

On September 30, 2020, Chrissy Teigen shared black and white snapshots from the day she lost her baby. The photos showed Teigen at the hospital, in tears, and offered an intimate look at the mom and her husband John Legend holding their son after he was born.

Legend opened up in a recent interview with The Guardian about Teigen’s decision to post those pictures publicly — and the overwhelming response they received.

“It was raw, sharing our experience,” Legend recalled. “I was worried but our instinct was to do it because people knew we were pregnant and Chrissy felt like she needed to tell the story completely about what happened.”

The photos struck a chord with parents who had similarly heartbreaking experiences. “I was amazed by the outpouring of love and support we felt,” he said. “Also, we found out how many other families have gone through this. It was a powerful and brave thing that Chrissy did to share that because it made so many people feel like they were seen and that they weren’t alone.”

Teigen opened up about losing her son in a candid post alongside those photos. She explained that she was not able to stop bleeding and get their baby the fluids he needed, despite bags of blood transfusions. Later, she took to Medium to address any backlash or questions she encountered as a result of sharing those pictures.

“I had asked my mom and John to take pictures, no matter how uncomfortable it was,” she wrote. “I explained to a very hesitant John that I needed them, and that I did NOT want to have to ever ask. That he just had to do it. He hated it. I could tell. It didn’t make sense to him at the time. But I knew I needed to know of this moment forever, the same way I needed to remember us kissing at the end of the aisle, the same way I needed to remember our tears of joy after Luna and Miles. And I absolutely knew I needed to share this story.”