In a Heartbreaking Instagram Tribute, Lisa Marie Presley Said Son’s Death ‘Shattered’ Her Heart

Lisa Marie Presley is opening up about losing her son Benjamin Keough in a heart-wrenching Instagram post. Keough died by suicide in 2020 and Presley, understandably, has taken some time away from Instagram.

“I haven’t posted in quite some time because there really isn’t much to say, as I am and will forever be mourning the loss of my son,” Presley wrote. “Navigating through this hideous grief that absolutely destroyed and shattered my heart and my soul into almost nothing has swallowed me whole.”

The singer went on to say that she hasn’t been able to give much attention to anything else besides her three kids — Riley, Finley and Harper. Presley previously took to Instagram in 2020 to wish Keough a happy birthday and share her devastation in losing him.

“My beautiful beautiful angel, I worshipped the ground you walked on, on this earth and now in Heaven,” she wrote. “My heart and soul went with you. The depth of the pain is suffocating and bottomless without you every moment of every day. I will never be the same.”

While Presley will continue to privately devote her attention to her family, she did have a touching update she wanted to share with the fans yesterday. She watched Baz Luhrmann’s new biopic of her father, titled Elvis, and absolutely loved it. The film, which stars Austin Butler as Elvis Presley, will be released June 24.

“Let me tell you that it is nothing short of spectacular,” Presley explained. “Absolutely exquisite. Austin Butler channeled and embodied my father’s heart and soul beautifully.

In my humble opinion, his performance is unprecedented and FINALLY done accurately and respectfully.” She added that her kids were equally touched by the film.

“What moved me to tears as well was watching Riley and Harper, and Finley afterwards, all 3 visibly overwhelmed in the best way possible way, and so filled with pride about their grandfather and his legacy in a way that I have not previously experienced,” Presley wrote. “It breaks my heart that my son isn’t here to see it. He would have absolutely loved it as well.”