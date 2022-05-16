Time is moving insanely fast, because Stormi took to the red carpet with her mom Kylie Jenner for the 2022 Billboard Music Awards and she looked very grown-up. The four-year-old was pictured with an elegant bun and very chic white dress, hand-in-hand with Jenner. The proud mom posted snapshots on Instagram stories of the duo on the carpet, alongside the caption: “I mean 😍😍😍.”

She also shared some cute family photos and a sweet video of the whole gang.

The appearance came just days after Jenner took to TikTok to give fans an update on life since giving birth to her son, formerly known as Wolf (we don’t know what his new name is yet). Jenner can be seen lip syncing along to audio of her own voice, which says, “I’m getting my personality back though like, I’m feeling like myself again. I really was not myself.”

She captioned the video: “When your postpartum hormones start to level out 😅😅😃.”

Jenner has been candid about her postpartum struggles, sharing with Instagram that the experience with her son was “a little harder” than with her daughter. “It’s not easy mentally, physically, spiritually, it’s just crazy,” she explained in a video. The reality star added that she’s trying to share her honest journey so that other moms feel seen and heard.

“I didn’t just want to get back to life without saying that because I think we can look on the internet — for other moms going through it right now — we can go on the internet, and it might look a lot easier for other people, and put the pressure on us, but it hasn’t been easy for me either,” she said.

It’s wonderful that Jenner is starting to find her way back to herself post-birth. Before you know it, the two siblings will be walking the red carpet together and we’ll all be wondering where the time has gone.

