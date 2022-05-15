Jenna Dewan & Steve Kazee Share Super-Sweet Family Pool Party Selfies Featuring Everly & Callum

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Jenna Dewan, Steve Kazee, Everly, and Callum are already making the most of the Summer season ahead. The little family decided to jump in the pool to have the best (and cutest) family pool party we’ve seen in a while.

On May 14th, Dewan posted a series of pool party photos with her family, calling it a “Summer preview.”

In the first photo, we were graced with an adorable photo of Dewan, Kazee, Everly, and Callum, enjoying the warm weather to the max. We get snapshots of Dewan, Kazee, Callum, and Everly throughout their pool adventures. Photos four, six, seven, and eight may be the cutest though, showing how silly the family can get.

We love that not only is the little family smiling, but they seem to be having the time of their lives together. While we rarely get updates of the four of them together, this may be one of our all-time favorites.

Dewan and her ex-husband Channing Tatum met on the set of Step Up, marrying a few years later in 2009. In 2013, they welcomed a daughter named Everly, 8, that’s looking more and more like her mama every day. They were officially divorced in late 2019 after separating in 2018. Dewan and her fiancé Kazee welcomed their son Callum, 1, in 2020.

Back in 2021, Dewan revealed on the Dear Gabby podcast that she went back to work only six weeks after giving birth to Everly and how difficult it’s been being a working mom. “I feel every working parent out there because it is a real balancing act… And I went right back to work thinking, you know, it’s this sort of ignorance is bliss. I thought, okay. I think I can do that. You know, it’ll be like two months after and I’ll be able to have her on set.”

She added that it became extremely difficult, “I did have her on set with me constantly. It was just really difficult. I had a lot of postpartum anxiety. I would say it was like, I just never stopped. You know, you’re up a couple of times in the night, then you’re working all day… I was breastfeeding. I was pumping. I was without a partner. I mean, it was craziness.”

