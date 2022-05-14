Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Announce ‘Devastating’ Miscarriage: ‘We Have Lost Our Miracle Baby’

Normally, lovebirds Britney Spears and Sam Asghari post lighthearted photos featuring nude pics and their adventures with their animals. However, today is a somber day in their household. On the afternoon of May 14th, over a month after Spears and Asghari announced they were expecting, they updated fans with the tragic news that Spears had miscarried.

The two posted to Instagram, detailing what happened and how they wish to move forward. The caption read, “We are grateful for what we have in the process of expanding our beautiful family 💝 Thank you for your support.”

In the photo itself, it reads, “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy. This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along, however, we were overly excited to share the good news. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment. Sam & Britney.”

Asghari commented under the post, saying, “We will have a miracle soon ❤️.” Fans flocked to the post, offering their deepest condolences and words of love for the mourning couple.

One fan commented, “So so so sorry for your loss. Sending you both all our love and support ❤️,” and another one of the top comments read, “Sending love, light and strength to you both.”

The pair do not need to say things like “we should have waited to announce,” because they were understandably excited about the news.

Our hearts are with Spears and Asghari during this difficult time.

