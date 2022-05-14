Halsey Reveals Their ‘Health Has Changed A Lot’ Since Pregnancy In A Candid Instagram Story

Halsey gave fans a long-awaited (and surprising) update on their health after pregnancy, sparing no detail. While wearing a heart monitor, they revealed on their Instagram story per BBC that they have been hospitalized a few times recently, adding that they’re fighting multiple conditions.

The singer said, “My health has changed a lot since I got pregnant and gave birth. I started getting really sick. I’ve been kind of sick most of my adult life.”

They added, “I’m still looking for the root cause of some of these things. It could potentially be another type of auto-immune disease, and I’ve known about auto-immune issues for most of my life, especially having endometriosis.”

The next day, they revealed in their story per EOnline that they finally got a diagnosis. “I just want to clarify, for the benefit of friends of friends who may have any of the diagnoses that I recently shared, I didn’t ‘just get sick’ I’ve been sick. For a long time. My sicknesses just have their names now. I went to doctors for 8 years. Trying to figure out what was wrong with me. I was called crazy and anxious and lazy, amongst other things. I changed my entire lifestyle.”

Halsey ended the follow-up with a message, saying, “Don’t roll your eyes at your sick friends,” they added. “They could be fighting a battle that they haven’t named yet. Ya know?”

This type of transparency has made a lot of their fans and new moms feel seen, showing the public that postpartum can be difficult.

Halsey and their partner Alev Aydin welcomed their son Ender into the world back in July 2021.

