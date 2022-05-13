The Pendleton Field Guide to Campfire Stories is the Perfect Screen-Free Activity

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Put down those phones, whip out some snacks and get cozy with the whole family as you read The Pendleton Field Guide to Campfire Stories. These family-friendly tales feature wild animals, eerie mythology and captivating drawings. They’re perfect for an outdoorsy family in search of some adventure and — as an added bonus — the book is currently 23% off on Amazon right now.

Authors include John Muir, Henry David Thoreau, Alex Honnold and Cheryl Strayed. These short stories can accompany you on a group camping trip…or just a fun evening in the living room with some hot chocolate (possibly followed by an adults-only viewing of Reese Witherspoon’s Wild).

“With a combination of awe-inspiring stories and Pendleton’s beloved patterns and engaging illustrations throughout, this handsome campfire collection is the ideal addition to any adventure and a wonderful gift for families and friends who love camping,” the book’s description reads. “From beloved American heritage brand Pendleton comes this collection of family-friendly tales of adventure and discovery in the wilderness.”

Pendleton has been weaving woolens for more than 100 years in two Pacific Northwest mills. The company’s rich back story goes all the way to the 1800’s, when the beginning of their comfy, colorful designs were first born.

“The history of Pendleton Woolen Mills is one of opportunity, exploration and innovation,” Pendleton explained on its website. “British weaver Thomas Kay laid the foundation when he arrived in Oregon in 1863. His expertise lives on in Pendleton’s tweed, flannel and worsted wool apparel. Kay’s grandsons, the three Bishop brothers, opened Pendleton Woolen Mills in the early 1900s.”

It sounds like all of our upcoming weekend plans should probably revolve around cuddling up in a whole lot of flannel and diving into some wild adventures. Marshmallows required.

