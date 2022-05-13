Paris Jackson Describes the Impact of Having ‘Free-Love, Hippie-Type’ Michael Jackson as a Dad

Singing isn’t the only thing Paris Jackson inherited from her dad, the late Michael Jackson. The King of Pop, who is also dad to Prince Michael Jackson, 25, and Prince “Bigi” Michael Jackson II, 20, also passed down his free spirit — at least when it comes to self-love. The 24-year-old “Breathe Again” singer recently opened up about the impact Michael Jackson had on her growing up.

“I try and always keep an open mind — not just with makeup, but with everything,” the KVD Beauty brand ambassador told POPSUGAR May 12. “I was raised by a free-love, hippie-type dude, so we were taught that beauty comes from the inside — and to this day, I still believe that.”

The model also talked about practicing self-love, telling the outlet, “Recently, I’ve learned how to cope with it all by practicing self-love and affirmations and diving deeper into my spiritual life.”

She added that she’s only recently felt “really good” about herself. “It wasn’t until the last couple of years that I’ve started feeling really good about myself and my body, and feeling comfortable and everything,” Jackson told POPSUGAR. “Those moments of self-love aren’t 24/7, but the bad moments are fewer and further between.”

Paris and her older brother, Prince, recently made a rare red carpet appearance in celebration of the 10 Tony Award nominations MJ The Musical received. She has often supported her dad throughout the years, telling Rolling Stone in 2017, “I just thought his name was Dad, Daddy. We didn’t really know who he was. But he was our world. And we were his world.”

It’s so cool to see Paris carrying on Michael Jackson’s legacy when it comes to loving herself and appreciating the beauty within!

These celebrity tattoos are an homage to their kids.