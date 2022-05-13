Christina Hall & Tarek El Moussa Put On a United Co-Parenting Front: ‘Kids Come First’

Things haven’t been easy for Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa lately, but the former Flip or Flop co-stars appear to be setting aside personal differences for their kids. A few days after Hall and her new husband, Joshua Hall, got into a fight with El Moussa, and his wife Heather Rae Young, at a soccer game May 7, Christina posted a group photo to Instagram capturing their re-commitment to “peace” when co-parenting.

“Co-parenting 101,” Hall wrote on Instagram May 12. “Kids come first.”

Hall is mom to daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6, with ex-husband El Moussa, as well as Hudson, 2, with ex-husband Ant Anstead.

Earlier this week, the exes came together to support Brayden, who had an emergency appendectomy on May 8. On her Instagram Stories May 9, per Us Weekly, Christina wrote, “Stressful 24 hours but a good reminder how important team work/co-parenting is. We are all under pressure but when it really matters we were all there for Brayden doing our part.”

The Christina on the Coast star explained that the four adults got together again, this time for Taylor. On her Instagram caption yesterday, she wrote, “Taylor’s open house. Next, on to middle school she goes.”

Christina also gave an update on Brayden: “Brayden is recovering well and we are all grateful 🤍.” Now they are focusing on moving forward. “It has been a very rough few weeks, ready for some peace 🙏,” she added in her post.

Fans praised this positive example. One person wrote, “Proud of you ALL❤️👏 KEEP POSTING THESE. Start normalizing healthy co-Parenting habits.” Another empathized with them. “Coparenting is hard,” they wrote. “Getting along with your ex’s spouse is hard. People that have never had to deal with it don’t understand & are quick to throw stones. I applaud you. ❤️”

The Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa host also shared a picture to Instagram yesterday of the four adults and Taylor. “It’s been a rough exhausting week!” he wrote. “Bray is starting to feel a little bit better so we made it out to Taylor’s open house tonight. I’m so proud of both of them ❤️.”

Co-parenting can be challenging, but it’s nice to see their honest and raw portrayal of the ups and downs. At the end of the day, the kids are all that matters!

These are some of the reality-TV alumnae we love to follow as they tackle motherhood.