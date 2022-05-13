Bindi Irwin & Grace Warrior Are Cover Girls — With a Very Special Photographer

Smiling from the newsstands this week are the cutest cover stars! Bindi Irwin and daughter, Grace Warrior, share sweet cuddles and big smiles on this week’s issue of People, with photos taken by someone very special: Bindi’s brother, Robert Irwin!

The joy is contagious on 13-month-old Grace’s face, as she smiles and sticks out her tongue on the cover photo. Her little fingers are grasping onto her mom’s as she stands up and shows off her blue floral shorts and tiny khaki Australia Zoo button down shirt with her name embroidered on the right pocket — and my heart can’t take any more adorableness! There’s also a tiny inset picture on the cover of the late Steve Irwin holding baby Bindi, and Grace could be her twin.

Bindi, who shares Grace with husband Chandler Powell, shared pictures from the photo shoot on Instagram today, writing, “My brother’s wonderful photographs of beautiful Grace Warrior. She brings so much light into our lives. This issue of @people means the world to me. Thank you for sharing our family’s journey.” He has some serious talent! The mother-and-daughter duo look absolutely radiant in the pictures.

Other pictures in the People cover shoot include Grace smiling at a koala bear her dad is holding and showing off her bottom teeth in a huge smile. But the best photo is a two-page spread of Grace and her parents next to a giant tortoise. She’s wearing a spring floral dress with a look of wonder on her face. “Tortoises are her favorite,” Bindi told People in the interview.

Bindi has posted about Grace’s favorite animal before, including a video of her and Grace watching tortoises in December 2021. “Tortoise smiles. Absolutely love spending time with Igloo,” she wrote. “Grace is fascinated by this gentle giant. 🐢”

It’s easy to see where she picked up her love for the animal, as there’s also a picture of Bindi as a girl posing next to a tortoise.

Robert, who is just 18 years old, shared the photos on his Instagram today as well. “I’m so proud and excited to have had the opportunity to photograph my wonderful niece and sister for the cover of @people magazine,” he wrote.

He often takes photos of the Irwins, which Bindi posts on her Instagram. One of his most recent includes Grace, Bindi, her mom, Terri Irwin, and Powell on a grassy hill, which he took on film.

“Its a huge honour for me as a passionate photographer, and so special to be celebrating the next generation of Wildlife Warrior with little Grace!” Robert added in his Instagram caption. “This new addition is out Friday, be sure to check it out 😊.” Bindi commented on her brother’s post, writing, “We love you so much.”

“I have been a passionate wildlife photographer for many years, but taking portraits was a new experience,” Robert told People. He added, “I am the proudest uncle!”

Bindi also talked about Grace’s obsession with the iconic khaki that the zookeepers wear. “Our current battle is if you’re not wearing khaki, Grace gets pretty weirded out,” Bindi told People. “Living in the zoo, where we have a family of 400 people all wearing khaki, if she sees someone not wearing it, she’s like, ‘You are new and different. What’s happening?’ I mean, I did not think to plan for that.”

What a cool way to capture these precious family memories!

