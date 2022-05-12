Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez’s Daughter Reportedly Share a Sweet Hobby Together

The Garner/Lopez/Affleck blended family keeps getting sweeter and sweeter. An insider told Hollywood Life that Lopez’s 14-year-old daughter Emme “really likes” Garner and the two have allegedly developed a blossoming relationship.

“[Garner] is very hands-on and loves to plant plants and garden, which are things that Emme enjoys too,” the source explained. “They have formed a unique bond, just as JLo has with Ben and Jennifer’s kids. It is awesome and they all know how lucky they are to be able to have this.”

The insider told Hollywood Life that Lopez “truly appreciates” how Garner has opened up her home to her children. Plus, Lopez’s kids and Garner’s kids have reportedly gotten quite close since the families merged. It sounds like at the end of the day, both sets of parents are putting their children first.

“JLo and Jennifer both agree that two moms are better than one and their kids all agree,” the source added. “It’s all about the kids now, and Jen understands that having a healthy, working co-parenting relationship with not only Ben, but also with J.Lo who is going to be his wife, is imperative.”

We have photographic evidence of the blended family happily hanging out together. Earlier this month, Garner was spotted with Emme at a school event alongside her kids Violet, Seraphina and Samuel. The whole blended family has been reportedly known to enjoy several fun outings together, including theme parks, museums and bowling.

“Jennifer has made a big effort to get to know Ben’s kids and welcome them into her home and her life,” an insider explained to E! “They have spent a lot of time getting to know each other and letting the kids have fun and bond.”

It’s no easy feat making this very complicated dynamic work but it’s so refreshing to see how close these two families have become.

These celebrity moms talk about raising their kids on their own.