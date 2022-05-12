Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Latest Mission is All About Helping Working Moms

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry are taking up an important cause: improved childcare benefits. The couple has signed on to support Marshall Plan for Moms, a movement that’s fighting to end the injustices moms face at work.

The mission is threefold — make large-scale changes to workplaces, culture and the government to ensure that moms are properly seen, heard and valued.

“Families everywhere, and especially working moms, are asked to shoulder so much,” Markle said in a statement released yesterday. “This has only been heightened by the pandemic, with increased caregiving responsibilities, rising prices, and economic uncertainty. As it’s been said many times, it takes a village to raise a child. Today, we’re sending a message that childcare isn’t just a community imperative—it’s a business imperative. Creating a stronger workforce starts with meeting the needs of families.”

The Marshall Plan for Moms released a report this week that found expanded childcare benefits would “attract, retain and advance women.” Telling stats back this up. More than 1,000 American parents with children ages 0-5 were surveyed and it was found that 69% of women with children under 5 would be more likely to choose an employer that offered benefits like on-site child care. A whopping 83% said that child care benefits would play a key factor in deciding whether they wanted to stay at their current job or look for a new one.

As a result of those findings, Marshall Plan for Moms has created the National Business Coalition for Child Care, which aims to find solutions for working moms.

“The input from working parents is clear: employer child care supports can improve the recruitment, retention, productivity, and happiness of employees,” Reshma Saujani, founder and CEO of Marshall Plan for Moms, said in a statement. “This is not only crucial for the health and wellbeing of individual American families, but also central to American economic competitiveness.”

Childbirth is nothing like in the movies, as these beautiful photos show.