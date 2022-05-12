Congratulations, Kelly Osbourne! The Osbournes alum announced she is expecting her first child in a May 12 Instagram post. Kelly detailed the news of her pregnancy, alongside a close-up of the glowing mom-to-be holding an ultrasound picture, and another of Osbourne happily gazing at the sonogram snap outside.

“I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma,” Kelly wrote in her caption. “To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!” While the star blurred out some of her personal information, the close-up of the ultrasound picture reveals the expectant mama is about 10 weeks along.

Although this will be her first child, Kelly is no stranger to having kids around. She’s an auntie to nieces Pearl, Andy and Minnie — who Jack Osbourne shares with ex-wife, Lisa Stelly. Kelly has even landed herself in quite a few predicaments while protecting her trio of nieces (yes, she really got kicked out of two playgrounds for defending Pearl once).

Kelly’s joyous pregnancy announcement is extremely welcomed after a few challenging moments she endured last year — specifically, her relapse in April. Fortunately, Osbourne proudly celebrated her five-month mark of being sober when she turned 27 just a few months later in October.

So, it looks like Kelly has a lot of things to be excited about., and we can’t wait to follow along on her pregnancy journey.

Before you go, check out our gallery of the cutest pics of the Osborne kids growing up.