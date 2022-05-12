Hilaria Baldwin always keeps us on our toes. The mom of soon-to-be seven, who she shares with husband Alec Baldwin — María, 13 months, Carmen, 8, Rafael, 6, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 3½, Eduardo, 18 months and a baby girl on the way — regularly posts about her experiences with motherhood on Instagram. And this time, she’s sharing her decision to feed her children hemp milk instead of dairy-based.

In a series of May 12 Instagram stories, Hilaria walks her followers through a food allergy test she’s getting for María, to figure out whether or not they think she’s allergic to cashews. During the appointment, the seasoned mom demonstrates how she allows her 13-month-old to nap on-the-go. “Unfortunately these appointments coincide with nap time,” Hilaria writes over a short video of María in the stroller. “So she is tired, and let’s check out this stroller nap magic.” She then checks off a list of napping essentials for María — like ocean sounds on her iPhone, and a recline position — but at the top of her list is “hemp milk in a bottle.”

Hilaria explains her reason for feeding her children hemp milk in the next slide. “I do hemp milk because I keep my kids mostly dairy free (after I finish nursing them),” she wrote. “They have it occasionally, but they mostly eat a plant-based diet.” Hilaria touts the benefit of hemp milk she finds to be important. “I like hemp over the others because it has a ton of good stuff in it (no, it’s not pot),” she wrote, next to a laughing emoji.