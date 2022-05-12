Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Have Reportedly Been In Touch With Prince William, Kate Middleton & Their Kids 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have stepped down from their senior royal duties and made a huge move to California — but that doesn’t mean they’re completely estranged from Prince William, Duchess Kate Middleton or their children. Recently, there’s been some speculation that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been keeping in contact with Prince William (regardless of their past feuds) and his extended family, and he misses them…a lot.

In the new issue of Us Weekly, a source says Prince Harry reportedly misses his nieces and nephews — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — “very much”. Apparently, the sweet sentiment is one that’s mutually shared. “They’re extremely fond of him also,” the source says of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s three kids. An adorable example is Charlotte’s thoughtful habit of sending mail to her far-away uncle, aunt and cousins — Archie and Lilibet, who Prince Harry and Meghan share. “Charlotte will send everyone in the family thoughtful gifts and cards, and at the very least they’ll call as a family to sing happy birthdays and so on,” the source reveals.

Prince Harry and Meghan have briefly visited the United Kingdom since moving to California — but it’s been the lack of security that’s preventing them from making the trip to see the Queen as a family of four. “Harry and Meghan are doing everything they can to make the world a better place and feel it would be wrong to rob their children of the opportunity of getting to know their cousins,” the source says.

There is good news for the adorable royal cousin crew, though. Prince Harry and Meghan will be attending the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June, and they’re bringing Archie and Lilibet!

