Goop Claimed to be Dropping a Pricey, Gemstone Diaper — Instead it was a Brilliant Ruse

Goop caused a bit of a stir on Instagram yesterday when the brand posted news about an upcoming product called The Diapér. Lined with virgin alpaca wool and fastened with amber gemstones, this diapér would be “infused with jasmine” and retailed at $120 for a pack of 12. People were…confused. “Is this an SNL skit,” one person wrote. Another added: “So this pack of 12 will last a day for a parent? 😳”

Turns out, it was all an elaborate ruse for a good cause. Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow used the fake product to shine light on a very real issue parents are facing: the diaper tax.

“Goop launched a luxury disposable diaper at $120 for a pack of 12 and there was a lot of outrage,” Paltrow said in an Instagram video. “Good. It was designed to piss us off.” She explained that if treating diapers as a luxury item caused so much anger, so should the idea of taxing them like a luxury item. “Despite the absolute necessity of diapers, in 33 states, they aren’t treated as an essential item,” Paltrow noted. “They’re taxed as a luxury good. (We priced our fictional Diapérs at $120, because that is what the diaper tax could cost families annually.)”

That’s why Paltrow is directing readers to make a donation to Baby2Baby, a nonprofit that provides essentials like diapers and formula to families in need. According to the organization, diaper requests soared to a staggering 505 percent during the pandemic. Diapers are the fourth-highest household expense for low-income families and, unfortunately, they’re not covered by the Women, Infants & Children Program or SNAP.

Baby2Baby has distributed more than 100 million diapers in the past 10 years and helped removed the diaper tax in California, Florida and Maryland.

“Your donation to Baby2Baby will support their advocacy efforts nationwide and help provide diapers to parents in need,” Goop explained in an open letter to readers. “Right now, you can also make a donation to help Baby2Baby provide formula to the families they serve. The nationwide formula shortage is a true emergency, and Baby2Baby is having formula made at a fraction of the retail cost and donating it to families throughout the US.”

We are extremely here for the very fake Diapér and the attention it’s bringing to the struggles so many parents face when buying essentials for their kids.

