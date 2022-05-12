Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Mother's Day Digital Issue
Khloé Kardashian Interviews Daughter True in the Most Adorable Instagram Video — Learn Some Fun Facts About Her

There’s a lot going on with the Kardashians right now — a divorce, a very public defamation case and their brand-new show, which was so popular it basically shut down Hulu on release day. In the midst of all the craziness, Khloé Kardashian was kind enough to gift us a much needed, absolutely adorable distraction — in the form of a sweet Q-and-A session with her daughter, True Thompson.

In the May 11 Instagram video, Khloé shared the candid conversation she had with True, who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson — giving us an inside look into her 4-year-old’s funny, sweet personality. “Hello, my name is Curly…Curly True!” an excited True tells the camera. Khloé’s video cuts to a few different introduction takes, where True hilariously also introduces herself as ‘Blankie True’ and ‘Fish’ before settling on her actual moniker. “Hi, my name is Mommy,” Khloé says in the clip. “Hello, my name is True,” her daughter adds.

After the introductions are over, Khloé asks True a few questions — and we find out some pretty neat facts about the celeb’s adorable only child. “What’s your favorite animal?” Khloé asks, to which True replies: “A cat, and no dogs.” The proud mom confirms that while she herself loves pups, her daughter definitely doesn’t prefer them. “She doesn’t like a dog, but I like dogs…she likes cats,” Khloé says.

In the middle of the Instagram video, we also learn about a big hobby of True’s, and how often she does it throughout the week. “Do you love gymnastics?” Khloé asks her. “No,” True answers, smiling. “Well, should I stop taking you to gymnastics twice a week?” Khloé jokes — and True quickly backtracks on her previous statement. “No, I like it,” she says with a smile.

Kids really do say the funniest things.

