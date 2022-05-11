Single Mom Kelly Clarkson Got a Mother’s Day Gift From Her Nanny That Made Her So Emotional

Kelly Clarkson got the very best present she could ask for on Mother’s Day. The singer and talk show host opened up to Extra about the invaluable gift her nanny gave her that didn’t even fit in a box.

“I’m a single mom, right? So I’m either at work or with kids,” Clarkson recalled. “So my nanny — I literally almost cried — like, she walked into the kitchen and was like, ‘Hey, for Mother’s Day, I’m going to give you the gift of time and you can just do whatever you want.’ I almost broke down. I was like, ‘What?!”

Clarkson went on to say that she had “the best day” and getting to have that time to herself was incredible. “I love her,” she said of her nanny.

Clarkson shares two kids — River, 7 and Remington, 6 — with her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. The two finalized their divorce in March 2022, citing “irreconcilable differences.” She’s been candid about how difficult the break-up has been, particularly in the public eye.

“It’s horrible. There are so many hard parts. The hardest for me is the kids. That’s the hardest for me,” Clarkson said on an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2020. “I think as women we are trained…to take it all on and you can deal with it and you’re fine, but it’s your babies that you worry about.”

Clarkson’s kids are the reason that she’s delicately balancing being open with her fans about the divorce and maintaining some form of privacy.

“There’s a lot of hearts involved here,” she told ET. “And you know, that’s the thing that’s been kind of hard to navigate as I am an open book, but at some point I’m a mama bear more than I am a person in the public eye. So, I care one hundred percent more about my children than I do anything else on this planet. So, that’s been the hard thing of, like, yes, I’m willing to share my experience and yes, it is the worst. I mean, the past few months have been horribly sad. But at the same time, I have to think, ‘Hmmm, like, what I say has a domino effect in other people’s lives.'”

We’re so glad that Clarkson got some time for herself on Mother’s Day. Some of the very best gifts really are the simplest!

