Here’s the Reported Reason Behind Christina Hall & Heather Rae Young’s Co-Parenting Clash

Earlier this week, Christina Hall and Heather Rae Young were spotted in a heated argument at a soccer game. Now, we might have some insight into what’s going on between them.

For context: The Daily Mail snapped pictures of Young and Hall having some sort of disagreement. Tarek El Moussa can be seen pulling Young away. El Moussa allegedly also got into it with Josh Hall and had to be separated by the soccer coach.

Now, a source is telling E! News that the root of the issue between Young and Hall revolves around co-parenting.

“Heather and Christina haven’t been getting along lately and there’s been overall tension between both couples,” the insider said. “Christina feels Heather oversteps her boundaries when she parents her children and Heather doesn’t feel like she gets enough respect from Christina.” There seems to be some silver lining on the horizon, though, because the source added that the whole group is “hoping the worst is behind them.”

Both couples issued a statement to E! News with a similar outlook. “A personal matter was discussed and has since been resolved. We are focused on co-parenting as a team moving forward,” they collectively said.

While there’s no saying what happens next, it’s clear that the whole blended family came together in solidarity after Christina and Tarek’s child Brayden went through emergency appendectomy on Mother’s Day. “Scary 12 hours for us parents + step parents,” Christina wrote on Instagram. “…Blessed to have 3 healthy + happy kids, caring family and friends and a husband who stands by my side.”

Young also shared an emotional post on Instagram about the emergency and offered a positive message on the whole blended family. “Scariest day of our life but we are so thankful it was caught early,” she wrote. “The doctors and nurses at Mission Hospital were incredible & took the best care of him. Times like these we ban together as a family.”

Co-parenting can be incredibly hard and the issues that this family are going through definitely aren’t unique. While it’s not a one size fits all situation, Anita Cleare, parenting expert and The Work/Parent Switch author, offered some valuable advice for parents who are struggling.

“Try to find ways to talk about the issues without blaming,” she told Marie Claire. “Conversations that start with, ‘I find this difficult’ tend to be more successful than, ‘You do this wrong.’ And remember to listen and try to see things from your co-parent’s point of view.”

These are some of the reality-TV alumnae we love to follow as they tackle motherhood.