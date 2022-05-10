There’s a Brand New Addition to the Top 10 Hottest Baby Names

The top ten most popular baby names for boys and girls in 2021 has been released by the Social Security Administration — and it was a year of elegant selections. Olivia clocked in at number one for top girl names and Liam landed the first spot for top boy names. The only name that changed on the boy list was Theodore, which bumped off Alexander from the previous year. “Welcome to the club ‘Teddy!” SSA wrote in a press release.

Olivia has stayed firm as leading name ever since landing the spot in 2019 (the previous winner was Emma). Liam has been the most popular boy name for an impressive five years, replacing Noah in 2017. So, why the lack of change? “Once again, during this unprecedented time, parents chose to stick with familiar names,” the SSA explained.

Baby name expert and co-creator of Nameberry, Pamela Redmond Satran concurred, telling The Daily Mail last year that some names just don’t go out of style. ‘With boy names especially, you see some of the classics holding steady over the whole generation, a trend you’d see if you stretched the chart back a hundred years,” she said.

It’s hard not to notice a few royal shout-outs in there. Charlotte came in at number three, which could possibly be attributed to the worldwide pint-sized sensation Princess Charlotte. The name has been climbing in popularity since she was born in 2015, jumping all the way up from 25th place. William ranked as number six, another possible shout-out to a Kensington Palace royal.

Some further proof that the royals hold heavy influence on the baby name game — after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry named their son Archie in 2019, it cracked the top ten list for the very first time.

Here’s a full breakdown of the top choices from last year.

2021’s most popular girl names:

1. Olivia

2. Emma

3. Charlotte

4. Amelia

5. Ava

6. Sophia

7. Isabella

8. Mia

9. Evelyn

10. Harper

2021’s most popular boy names:

1. Liam

2. Noah

3. Oliver

4. Elijah

5. James

6. William

7. Benjamin

8. Lucas

9. Henry