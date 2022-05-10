Ryan Reynolds Admits Wife Blake Lively ‘Runs the Show’ When it Comes to Parenting

Successful parenting is all about teamwork and appreciating your partner’s strengths — and Ryan Reynolds is nailing it. The actor may be known for his hilarious parenting jokes and for trolling his wife, Blake Lively, on social media, but he also knows how to celebrate her. From stunning on the red carpet to taking care of their three little girls, James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2, Lively “runs the show,” according to Reynolds.

In a teaser for My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, which premieres May 20 on Netflix, The Adam Project star “gushes” over his wife.

“Blake, full disclosure, really showed me how to do all this,” he said, referring to a spread of delicious food. David Letterman then asked, “Who runs the show here?” and Reynolds responded, “Blake runs the show.”

“I would kind of really phone things in if it wasn’t for her,” added the Deadpool star.

Then Letterman asked what Reynolds would do if Lively were to go visit her family for a couple of weeks, leaving him in charge of their daughters. “Would anxiety set in then?” he asked.

“I would, first off, never let her go visit her family,” Reynolds jokes, making Letterman laugh. “I think that’s illegal,” Letterman responded. “No, yeah, that is illegal. That’s kidnapping,” Reynolds said.

After thinking about it, Reynolds says, “Oh, if I was just with the girls, I think I would find it pretty exciting at first.” He then says “That division of labor is very important,” referring to how he and Lively split the parenting duties.

When Reynolds was awarded a Hollywood star in 2016, he said about Lively, “You are the best thing, the best thing that has ever happened to me — second only to this star,” per People. “You make everything better, absolutely everything in my life better. You’ve made me the father of my dreams when I thought I only had fun uncle potential.”

He also talked about being “the ultimate girl dad.” In an interview with Mario Lopez’s kids for Access Hollywood in 2020, Reynolds said, “I love being a girl dad.”

He added, “I try to be as present as possible. We don’t split up. I shoot movies and my wife shoots movies, and we go travel all over the place, and we just all go together. So, I think that’s been the best part of it, is that we really don’t spend a lot of time apart. I get to spend a lot of time with my girls.”

Their little girls are lucky to have such fun, devoted parents!

Celebrities — they’re just like us! Especially when it comes to embarrassing their kids.