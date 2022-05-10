Drew Barrymore & Her Ex’s New Wife Are #Co-ParentingGoals in Mother’s Day Photo

Moms are amazing, and Mother’s Day is a chance to honor your mother and all the wonderful women in your life. Drew Barrymore nailed this, as she gave a special shoutout to her ex-husband Will Kopelman’s new wife, Alexandra “Allie” Michler, as well as other important women in a heartfelt Mother’s Day post.

In an Instagram post May 9, The Drew Barrymore Show host posted a series of photos celebrating “the women in my life.” This included shots of Barrymore’s mom, Jaid Barrymore; Kopelman’s mom, Coco; Kopelman’s sister, Jill Kargman; and Kopelman’s new wife, Michler, whom Barrymore called “the most wonderful stepmom.”

“We all hang and have brunch followed up by and a visit to @stewleonards is tradition,” Barrymore added.

The carousel of photos included shots of the four women hanging out and shopping at the Stew Leonard’s grocery store. It also included old pictures of Barrymore’s dad, the late John Drew Barrymore. She wrote about her mom: “Happy Mother’s Day. This is my mom when we were all just kids. She is so beautiful.”

“Mother’s Day is very multi pronged for me,” added the actress, who is mom to Olive, 9, and Frankie, 8, with Kopelman. “And I am so lucky. I love my girls and I love the women in my life. And thank you mom too!!! Because it’s great to be able to celebrate each other’s through every journey in life. In the expected days and in unexpected ways!!!”

Barrymore opened up about her tumultuous relationship with her mom on The Howard Stern Show in February 2021. She revealed that her mom raised her more like a friend than a child, and she put Barrymore in a psychiatric ward when she was 13. Barrymore became legally emancipated when she was 14. “I think she created a monster, and she didn’t know what to do with the monster,” Barrymore told Stern. “This was her last gasp, and I really was out of control, and I forgive her for making this choice.”

It’s so inspirational to see the healing and grace between Barrymore and her mother, as well as the love between Barrymore and Kopelman’s family. Not only getting along with your ex’s wife, mom, and sister, but actually enjoying them and hanging out with them is #Co-ParentingGoals!

In her Instagram post, Barrymore added how much she loves these special women. “Love all the women so much! And my girls. Well, that’s what it’s all about!”

She added that Mother’s Day is about all amazing women, even those who didn’t choose the path of motherhood. “So happy Mother’s Day to all,” she wrote. “We all pull from different sources to be the moms we end up becoming. So to any women out there who choose otherhood and not the path of motherhood… please know you have probably influenced many along the way on how to be a women! And I am grateful to all the females who have guided me!!!!!!! It’s just a great day to celebrate all women !”

Karman posted the same picture of the four women on May 1. They were all dressed up as witches for Frankie’s 8th birthday party, themed “Halloween in Spring.”

Coco has also shared photos of Michler. On April 2, she posted a black-and-white shot of the two for Michler’s birthday, writing: “Happy birthday to Allie—a gift to our family when she became our daughter-in-law. We wish you a wonderful day and a whole new year of happiness which you so richly deserve.” Barrymore commented on the photo, writing, “Happy birthday indeed to the most wonderful step mother and woman!”

Barrymore and Kopelman were divorced in 2016, and he married Michler in 2021. “Will planned an afternoon around New York City, visiting all of the spots that were significant in our relationship, ending at our favorite bridge in Central Park, where he proposed at dusk,” Michler, who is the Vogue director of fashion initiatives, said in an interview with Vogue in Jan. 2022. “I practically skipped home—I was so happy.”

In the same interview, she revealed that Kopelman proposed again a few days later in front of his daughters. “They were so sweet and excited for our wedding and had been suggesting ‘jewelry shops they knew of’ for a few months ahead of our engagement, as they were growing impatient for Will to propose!” Michler said. “I feel very lucky to have them in my life.”

It seems like Michler is loving and supportive of Barrymore’s kids, and they have a great relationship. We love to see it!

