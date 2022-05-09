Catherine Zeta-Jones Shared Intimate Family Photos in Celebration of Mother’s Day

Catherine Zeta-Jones treated fans to some throwback photos of herself and her kids. The actress took to Instagram to share two vintage snapshots, one featuring her snuggling with daughter Carys and son Dylan and another with her mom, Patricia Fair.

“Happy Mother’s Day, to all mothers, and stepmothers and foster mothers and grandmothers and all who have the joy in life to love and protect children❤️,” Zeta-Jones captioned the sweet pictures.

Michael Douglas’s son Cameron shared some love for his stepmom in the comment section, writing: “Amen to that! 🙏 and thank you for being such a great stepmother and ZeeZee to my kids and I ♥️ We Love you @catherinezetajones.”

Dylan also posted a tribute to his mom, uploading a photo of the two of them sitting together on some steps. “Happy Mother’s Day to all!!! Especially my mother !!! I love you very much,❤️” he wrote. “Love you my boy,❤️” his mom wrote back.

Zeta-Jones has been nothing but a warm, welcoming mom and stepmom, according to her children and stepson. Cameron opened up in a 2009 Daily Mail interview about his relationship with the actress, saying that their dynamic could have “so easily gone another way.” He explained: “You hear stories all the time about the younger stepmother pushing away the kids from a previous marriage.”

Instead, the first time she met Cameron, Zeta-Jones told him that she wanted the two of them to be friends and that he is a “huge part” of the family.

“She has been as good as her word. Dad and I have had our ups and downs over the years but Catherine is someone who has cemented the family together,” he said. “She and Dad were in Los Angeles two weeks ago because he got some sort of lifetime achievement award and we all went out to dinner. I’ve never seen my father as happy as he is with her. It’s cool to see.”

