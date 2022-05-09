April Love Geary posted a series of intimate snapshots in celebration of Mother’s Day, including a sweet, glowing photo of herself with her son. The model shares three children with partner Robin Thicke — Mia, 4, Lola, 3, and Luca, 1.

“I’m proud of many things in my life but nothing beats that of being a mother,” Geary captioned the post, alongside photos of bath time, family time and breastfeeding.

She followed up her post with another snapshot of all three kids, looking — once again — like the glowing picture of motherhood. “My babies,” Geary wrote alongside the cute photos.

Geary frequently shares family pictures on Instagram, offering a peek into life inside her household, which includes lots of dress up, pumpkin patches and fluffy pets. She also posted a sweet photo in honor of Mia’s birthday, writing: “Happy fourth birthday to my angel girl, Mia Love. You’re beautiful, brave, determined, smart and so much more! I’m so in love with you! 💖”

Geary recently got very candid on Instagram when she shared the story of an abortion she got in 2014, in response to a leaked draft opinion that showed the Supreme Court is aiming to overturn Roe v. Wade. “So my abortion story sucks, but I’ll talk about it,” she said in a video, per PEOPLE. “Healing mentally, I just knew it was the right thing to do so that’s what’s always kept me feeling okay about the decision.”

She went on to say that she has no regrets. “I knew I wouldn’t be able to provide a good life for this child,” Geary said. “It just wasn’t the right time for me.”

Geary has been an outspoken pro-choice advocate and shared a moving response to critics in a 2019 post. The model uploaded a stripped down snapshot of herself, alongside a powerful caption.

“I’ve been getting a bunch of DMs saying things like ‘how could you support abortion when you’re a mother yourself’ so this is MY body, MY body after having an abortion in 2014, a miscarriage in 2017, delivering a baby in 2018 & 2019,” she wrote. “I’m glad I was able to make decisions about MY body without facing any type of punishment. It’s scary to think that women won’t be able to choose to abort if that’s what they want/what’s necessary.”

