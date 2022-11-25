These On-Sale Nintendo Switch Bundles Will Save You Hundreds & Are the Perfect Gift for Teens

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

In case you haven’t heard, there’s an addictive new sports game out for the Nintendo Switch console — and we’ve found the bundle to beat all bundles. For a limited time, the huge Nintendo Switch Sports bundle is on sale at QVC, and it’s an investment in family fun that you’ll never regret.

So here’s what’s included: the Nintendo Switch game console and dock, left and right Joy-Con controllers, two wrist straps and Joy-Con grips, two tennis rackets, swivel grips, boost pak, the 2022 Switch Sports game with a soccer strap, a protective case, an HDMI cable and power cord for all the charge you’ll ever need, and a voucher for a Nintendo Switch skin. *Inhales*

If you’re not familiar with the Nintendo Switch, it’s a gaming system that switches seamlessly between its dock so you can post up on the couch and play your Nintendo favorites or you can take it anywhere on the go for some portable entertainment. This versatile gaming console can even connect to up to seven other Nintendo Switch systems, so friends and family can join in on the fun.





Nintendo Switch with New Switch Sports Game, Voucher & Accessory Bundle

The game included in this bundle, Nintendo Switch Sports, is like an updated, refreshed iteration of a game that was all the rage back in 2006: Wii Sports. Your whole family can get their hearts pumping (and their competitive spirits into overdrive!) by playing a fun and varied assortment of games. Volleyball, tennis, badminton, soccer, bowling, and chambara — which is a type of sword fighting — let you kick, swing, and slash your way to victory. Customize your character, which is always fun, whether you make it look just like an animated version of your real-life self or something entirely different. Related story Made In Cookware Is Loved by Pro Chefs & They're Offering an Unheard of Deal for Black Friday & Cyber Monday

So sports aren’t your jam but you’re still into gaming? No problem! QVC has a ton of other Nintendo Switch bundles available that will satisfy all the gamers in your household. Like this one for Mario fans:

If your kids (or you) got in to the Animal Crossing craze, there’s also a bundle for you:

My family and I have personally tested the Nintendo Switch (and Nintendo Switch Sports!) and have found it to be something we use literally every day — both for having fun with our kids and for getting ourselves a little more active, too. Because let’s face it: getting a great deal on a Nintendo Switch bundle is awesome, but getting something that the whole family can use and enjoy is priceless.