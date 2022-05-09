Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa Describe ‘Scary’ Emergency Surgery for Son Brayden

Mother’s Day celebrations came to a screeching halt for exes Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa, whose son Brayden underwent a serious emergency surgery over Mother’s Day weekend. The former HGTV power couple put their differences aside, and worked together — along with their new spouses — for Brayden’s sake.

“Scary 12 hours for us parents + step parents,” Hall wrote in her May 8 Instagram post’s caption. The post features a photo of Brayden sleeping in a hospital bed. The mom of three — she also shares oldest daughter Taylor with El Moussa, and her youngest son Hudson with ex-husband Ant Anstead — went on to detail the horrifying events that took place during the early hours of Mother’s Day morning.

“After being admitted to the ER, Brayden had to have an emergency appendectomy as well as removal of Meckel’s diverticulum early this morning,” Hall wrote. Thankfully, she quickly notes that Brayden is out of surgery and doing well. “Nothing like seeing your child in excruciating pain 😣..luckily the surgery went well and he is recovering and in good spirits.”

El Moussa took to Instagram to share his account of what happened with Brayden, and gave Hall props for leaning in to her mom senses. “He was extremely sick last night so Christina took him to the emergency room,” El Moussa wrote in his May 8 Instagram caption, underneath a similar post of Brayden resting in a hospital bed. “It turns out it was the right call because he had to have his appendix removed and also we found out he has something rare called Meckel’s diverticulum.”

Like Hall, El Moussa pointed out the importance of both sides of the family sticking together during Brayden’s health scare — referring to Hall and her new husband, Josh, along with El Moussa’s wife, Heather Rae Young. “Very scary day, but we all banned together as a family to get through it,” El Moussa wrote.

Get well soon, Brayden!

