Kim Kardashian just shared the cutest, most incredible photos of her son Psalm West’s third birthday party — and it’s literally all the things a little boy’s dreams are made of. Kardashian, who shares Psalm and his older siblings North, Saint and Chicago with ex-husband Kanye ‘Ye’ West, didn’t hold back when it came to every intricate detail for her youngest child’s Hulk-themed birthday party this past weekend.

Kardashian’s May 9 Instagram post features a carousel of photo highlights from Psalm’s birthday party, leaving no incredible (see what we did there?) detail to the imagination. In the first photo, Psalm — looking adorable in a Hulk t-shirt — is standing beside his mom. The mother-son duo are wearing giant, fake Hulk hands, and they’re standing in front of a wall of fists. “Happy 3rd Birthday to my sweet baby Psalm,” Kardashian wrote. “Your smile lights up the room and your loud laugh and snuggles are the absolute best!!! My baby boy for life!!! I love you so much!”

The proud mom of four had even more insanely decorated stills from the Hulk-themed bash. Other photos from her Instagram collection include she and Psalm posing under a massive, bright green balloon arch and a beautiful portrait of Kardashian and her kids altogether — featuring their most appropriate green-and-black Hulk attire, of course.

The tall wall of Hulk fists, which served as a photo backdrop, boasted cartoon bubble letters that read ‘PSALM, SMASH!!’. Of course, we can’t forget the life-sized Hulk replica that looks identical to the Marvel superhero, standing beside a dessert table of exclusively green treats. Kardashian’s photos also revealed parallel tables for party guests to sit at, neatly lined with green Hulk fists — and there’s a super sweet shot of Psalm riding on a custom green Hulk ATV, too.

Adding to the cuteness overload, Kardashian gave us an up-close look at Psalm’s Hulk-inspired party favors, called ‘Psalm Shakes’ — in a variety of flavors like Hulk Vanilla and Chocolate Smash. Saving the best for last, there’s the sweetest photo of Psalm giving his mom a kiss behind a green-fisted birthday cake.

Happy birthday, Psalm!

These celeb parents know how to throw an epic birthday bash!